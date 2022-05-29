Matthew McConaughey Offers Comfort to Uvalde, Texas Families While Possibly Testing His Political Future

Meghan Markle wasn’t the only celebrity to offer their condolences in person to the community of Uvalde, Texas this week, Matthew McConaughey also stopped by — for even more personal reasons. Not only was the 52-year-old actor born in the small town, but he also spent much of his childhood there.

On Friday, he made a low-key visit to show some love for the place that helped shape him in his formative years (some of those stories are chronicled in his 2021 memoir, Greenlights). McConaughey stopped by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales at the Uvalde Civic Center and met with members of the community, including parents who had lost children in the mass shooting, according to People. Gonzales shared a photo of the Oscar winner (and what looked to be his wife, Camila Alves, hidden in the back) posing with Uvalde citizens. The politician wrote in one tweet, “Thank you Matthew for helping to heal our community. Your visit brought so many smiling faces to Uvalde. See you soon my friend.”

This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited pic.twitter.com/2LwZPbuVNX — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 27, 2022

McConaughey’s visit comes on the heels of his passionate Instagram plea to politicians, particularly to the GOP, “to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror” and figure out “what small sacrifices can we make” to make schools safer for America’s children with gun responsibility laws. He focused the conversation on selflessness in a time of tragedy, adding, “it’s time we renegotiate our wants from our needs.”

As he continues to wade gently into Texas politics, this latest move feels like another test to see if he’s ready to take on the challenge. After flirting with a possible campaign for Texas governor, he stepped back to give the spotlight Beto O’Rourke, but by finding his political voice in supporting his hometown — there may be a future for him in public service.

