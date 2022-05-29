Elizabeth Hurley Looks So Confident in a Stunning Snakeskin-Print Outfit Ushering in ‘Swimsuit Season’

Memorial Day Weekend in the U.S. is always seen as the start of the summer season, and Elizabeth Hurley is embracing every minute of that opportunity. The fashion designer, who founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach, is showing off one of her latest styles to all of her followers.

Standing in an empowering pose up against a wall, the 56-year-old actress modeled a snakeskin-print, one-piece bathing suit with a plunging-V neckline. (See the photo HERE.) Her long legs and fit figure were on full display, and her wavy beach hair and smoky-eye makeup only added to the heat of the photo — she looks fabulous. Hurley kept the caption simple to let her swimsuit do all of the talking. “All hail swimsuit season,” she wrote with a red-heart emoji next to it.

Elizabeth Hurley's newest Instagram video of her lounging in a bikini is something you don't want to miss! https://t.co/8V3L57deMq — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 8, 2022

The former Royals star sticks to a very well-planned regimen for keeping her body and mind healthy through basic steps like “moisturiz[ing] a lot,” she told Hollywood Life. She also believes in drinking lots of water, only occasionally having an alcoholic beverage, and getting out in nature. “I think fresh air is one of the most important things you can do at any age,” she advised. Those are easy ideas that anyone can adopt as long as we make time for them because self-care is so important.

Hurley will be on TV viewers’ screens this holiday season with a sequel to her 2021 Netflix holiday movie, Father Christmas Is Back. She was busy filming it over the winter in a tropical location, so we have a feeling there will be a few more bikini shots from Hurley appearing on her Instagram feed as soon as the holiday movie promotion is in full swing.

