Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris & Prince Share a Joyful Dance at Family Wedding That Would Make Dad Proud

Now here’s a wholesome and sweet video to kick off your Memorial Day weekend — and one that would probably make the late Michael Jackson well up in tears. A video taken at a recent family wedding shows his two oldest kids, Prince Michael, 25, and Paris, 24, having a blast on the dance floor together.

The clip was taken at their cousin Genevieve Jackson’s wedding on May 6 — she’s the daughter of Randy Jackson. (See the video HERE.) The video surfaced on TikTok on the @paris_jackson_pk fan page and followers are raving about their close bond. The moment starts with youngest sibling Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 20, making a rare cameo. Being the shy guy that he is, his back is to the camera, but he’s facing his siblings as they clasp hands and begin to cut a rug on the dance floor. As Paris and Prince start bopping to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove,” he makes his exit off the screen.

Paris Jackson's newest Instagram story featuring big bro Prince Jackson shows how strong their bond is. https://t.co/Dngr9Teuko — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 1, 2022

Paris is wearing a long, white slip gown and has a wrap over the dress to keep warm on a chilly night. Prince looks relaxed as his tuxedo jacket rests on his arm while he dances with his sister and his long hair is neatly pulled back in a ponytail. The two look so happy to be spending time together as a family while Paris whips her head back and forth to the beat. It’s so lovely to see how tight all of Michael’s kids are, especially now that they are all adults.

There might also be another family sighting — this time on the red carpet — coming up. The Broadway show MJ the Musical, based on the life and music of their late dad, is up for 10 Tony Awards, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see them there on June 12 supporting the cast and honoring Michael’s legacy.

