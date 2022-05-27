Jon Hamm Revealed the Extensive Rules He Followed When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

Jon Hamm is enjoying the success of his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, but there was a little bit of stress earlier this month at the London premiere of the movie. He had to learn all of the royal protocols before he met Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Mad Men star talked about the “anxiety-producing” moment on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday. “They give you these rules that you’re meant to sort of follow. You’re meant to say, ‘Your Royal Highness’ — if they offer their name, then you can use their name, but you can’t do it first,” he explained. “And you can’t offer your hand, they have to offer their hand. Then you have to bow, but you can’t bow too low.”

As an actor, Hamm is used to taking direction, but at a huge event, where all eyes are watching, has to be stressful. Hamm revealed that he “got the right bow” and that Kate “offered her hand” so he was “then able to take her hand.” He joked that he remembered thinking, “Oh God, don’t say ‘Your Royal Harmness, Harmless, Hampshire, Your Majesty.'” He didn’t blow the big introduction at all and called it an “exciting” night to be amongst the royals.

It wasn’t just Hamm who was thrilled to be near William and Kate, co-star Miles Teller reportedly got “geeked out” from seeing the Duke of Cambridge’s eyes. Hamm relayed the story to Jimmy Fallon, “I remember coming back afterwards, he’s like, ‘They’re so blue. I got lost in his eyes.'” So, it looks like everyone in the Top Gun cast got a little starstruck at meeting the future king and queen — they were the hit of the red carpet.

