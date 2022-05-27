Brooke Shields’ Daughter Rowan Confirmed She’s Interested in a Career in the Public Eye

It looks like Brooke Shields is preparing one of her daughters for a career in the spotlight. Her oldest child, Rowan Henchy, 19, has aspirations to be a broadcast journalist after she graduates from Wake Forest University.

Henchy got the opportunity to interview her 56-year-old mom at the Fashionphile event in New York City for Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. The teen was able to ask her mom some poignant questions about fashion and red-carpet events. “Well, mom, I’m aware that you have walked countless red carpets, do you have one outfit that stands out that you wore that you felt the most comfortable and confident in?” she asked Shields.

Shields shared that it was “a Badgley Mischka, beautiful, hot pink dress” she wore to the Emmys and “this beautiful, man-tailored suit” she wore to a Council of Fashion Designers of America event that made her feel her best. Mom is already praising Henchy for her natural skills as a journalist. “I’ve been interviewed by you twice now, and my favorite thing, is that naturally you listen, and you try to find a way to respond, as well as segue into the next question,” she gushed.

The actress is also giving her daughter advice about not leaning into having a famous mom in the entertainment industry, it’s about putting in the work to achieve your goal. “I always say, make sure that you find a vocation that you absolutely love, and do it the hardest, work the hardest at it. Start wherever you’re allowed to, wherever you’re invited and work as hard as you can. No job is too small and stay focused on what you love and what you want to do.”

