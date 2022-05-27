Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jennifer Aniston Made Some Rare Comments About Her Brad Pitt Divorce on Ellen DeGeneres’ Last Show

Kristyn Burtt
26th Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals. Plus Icon
Jennifer Aniston Jen Lowery/MEGA.
THE GOOD GIRL, Zooey Deschanel, Jennifer
THE IRON GIANT, Annie Hughes (voice
OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION, Paul Rudd,
CAKE, Jennifer Aniston, 2014. ©Cinelou Releasing/courtesy
View Gallery 9 Images

Ellen DeGeneres was looking for a bit of advice from friend Jennifer Aniston about how to deal with the ending of a long-running show since she was wrapping up 19 seasons of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talk show host got an answer that she probably wasn’t expecting from the former Friends star — a rare comment about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

DeGeneres asked on her final show, “I want to talk about the ending of Friends. How did you deal with that?” Aniston responded in a cheeky way, “Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” as the audience laughed. “And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” DeGeneres looked a little shocked at first, but then broke out in a smile. The Morning Show star continued, “I just kinda leaned into the end. I just was like, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s make this a completely new chapter. Let’s just end everything and start new.’ It worked great.”

While Aniston makes it seem like it was a simple process, it obviously was a painful breakup that played out in the press for over a decade with a love triangle that included Angelina Jolie. Over time, those wounds have healed, and the former couple seems to have a friendly relationship — not one to facilitate a reconciliation like some fans want, but they do have an appreciation for their history together. “My marriages [to Brad and Justin Theroux], they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion,” she told ELLE in 2019. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

DeGeneres probably won’t be following Aniston’s post-Friends path, but she certainly got a revealing answer about how tumultuous that moment in time was for her.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad