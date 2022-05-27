Mick Jagger’s Daughter Georgia Channeled Mom Jerry Hall at This LA Event — See the Lookalike Photos

Georgia May Jagger is following in the footsteps of her famous parents, Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall. As the child of a rock star and supermodel, she’s enjoying her time in the spotlight with the opening of her Bleach London salon in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur showed up wearing conservative pin-striped pants paired with a leather crop top that showed off her athletic figure. Her blonde locks look so much like her mom’s signature mane, but she has her ends dipped in pink for an edgier vibe. We do see a little bit of The Rolling Stones frontman in her (those famous lips!), but Georgia May really is her mom’s lookalike with those gorgeous high cheekbones. Like Hall, she has done her fair share of modeling and has followed her mom down the catwalk, but it’s her unusual childhood that she remembers the most.

Georgia May Jagger twoeyephotos/MEGA.

“Even when my parents were together, they both had to travel and work, and it wasn’t like they had nine-to-five jobs,” Georgia May recalled to Harper’s Bazaar. “In that way, it wasn’t a normal family life. We’d go and stay for a few weeks with Dad on tour and bring a tutor with us.” Georgia May revealed that she loved getting into “a bit of mischief” when she was out on tour with Mick and his band. “We’d order funny food and send it to people who were picky about what they ate on tour, like snails or brains,” she joked. “They used to give us jobs. Rallying people to wake up in the morning or for makeup was a popular job for the little girls.”

Georgia May has sweet memories of growing up with her famous parents, but she’s continuing to make her mark as a model and through her haircare business. We’re sure she’s making her supermodel mom and rock star dad really proud!

