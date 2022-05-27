Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Might Get Married Sooner Than We Thought

Since early April, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have blissfully been enjoying their engagement. The couple, who got back together sometime in the spring of 2021 roughly two decades after they initially started dating, have been busy house-hunting, spending time with their kids, and planning their future. And it seems like the next chapter of their love story may unfold sooner than we thought, as the couple’s wedding date potentially draws near.

“Ben and Jen want to get married soon,” a source recently shared with Entertainment Tonight. “They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding. They can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love.” ET’s source also noted how much the couple is “excited to unify their families even further.”

Jennifer Lopez is carefully scrubbing her Alex Rodriguez from her timeline. https://t.co/ceJI4Sugql — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 18, 2022

Naturally, “the kids will be involved in their wedding,” the source continued. Throughout their rekindled romance, Affleck and Lopez have made their kids a major priority as they connect their blended family. And though they took their time reconnecting with one another and publicly navigating their romance once again, we wouldn’t be surprised if Affleck and Lopez are ready to walk down the aisle fairly soon.

Regardless of their future plans, it seems like the couple has consistently prioritized their family throughout their relationship. Whether or not the two will surprise us all and get married in the near future is still up for speculation. But as long as Bennifer 2.0 is happy, while ensuring their blended family continues to be front-of-mind, we’ll gladly sit back and anxiously anticipate those wedding photos.

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

