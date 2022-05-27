Katie Holmes Confirmed Her Bobby Wooten III Romance With Smiling Red Carpet Photos

Over the past several years, Katie Holmes has made a concerted effort to keep her personal life as private as possible. But we have gotten glimpses of her love life recently, and last night, the actress took a big step with her new beau Bobby Wooten III. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala in NYC last night, and the photos show just how close these two have grown.

In the photos, the actress and her musician boyfriend looked so sweet. While posing for a few pictures upon their arrival, Holmes leaned her head towards Wooten and wrapped her arm around his shoulders. The rarely seen couple smiled brightly for cameras, and were later photographed enjoying some drinks. You can see the snapshots HERE.

Katie Holmes seems to be absolutely smitten with her new musician beau. https://t.co/FbxUrSFzok — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 29, 2022

Holmes hasn’t publicly disclosed any details about her new romance, and we don’t blame her. But she has been spotted out and about with Wooten before. Just a month ago, the couple was photographed in the Big Apple. The two spent a cozy afternoon holding hands around Manhattan (very rom-com of them) and packing on a bit of PDA.

For someone like Holmes, whose personal life has been thrust into the spotlight before, keeping this relationship as close to her heart as possible is more than understandable. Still, it’s very sweet to see the actress and mom of one enjoying date night with her new beau and seeing her as happy as ever. We hope to see more of these two lovebirds out and about in NYC in the future!

