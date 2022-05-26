Meghan Markle Followed Kate Middleton’s Lead in Addressing Yesterday’s Horrific School Shooting

Uvalde, Texas received an unexpected visitor on Thursday as Meghan Markle arrived in the small town to pay her respects to the 19 children and two schoolteachers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s mass shooting. Since it wasn’t a formal visit, the Duchess of Sussex kept her presence low key by wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a baseball cap to visit the memorial that has emerged outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

According to the couple’s spokesperson, per People, the trip was done “in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in-person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.” The photos show Meghan laying white flowers, decorated with a purple ribbon, at the cross of victim Uziyah Garcia, 10. She looked visibly moved by the display as she walked around to honor each of the victims of the senseless tragedy.

Meghan Markle AP Photo/Jae C. Hong.

Meghan’s touching gesture isn’t the first time we’ve seen one of the royals act selflessly. In March 2021, Kate Middleton privately honored Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and murdered by a police officer after walking home from a friend’s house. The story rocked the U.K. to its core and Kate felt the need to personally reach out and pay her respects. According to a Kensington Palace statement, via Vanity Fair, “The duchess wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family. She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married.”

It’s a lovely touch by both women because it keeps the focus on the victims yet still shows how moved they were by a particular story. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Meghan and Prince Harry making plans to take action and donate funds through their Archewell Foundation to assist the victims’ families or get involved with gun control reform. It’s proof that not everything the royals do has to be a public spectacle, things can sometimes be small and from the heart.

