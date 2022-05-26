Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Looked Just Like Her Model Mom at Cannes Film Festival

Kaia Gerber was at the Cannes Film Festival to support boyfriend Austin Butler’s big starring turn in Elvis, but onlookers couldn’t help but think about how much she looked like mom Cindy Crawford. Rocking a stunning red gown, the 20-year-old model stole the show.

The halter-neck design on her Celine dress flowed effortlessly on her fit figure, and she paired it with black strappy sandals and diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co for a little touch of bling. Gerber made a distinct choice to wear her mother’s signature color at the global event, and it reminded fans of some of the supermodel’s iconic gowns of the past. Crawford wore an iconic Versace dress to the 1991 Oscars with a daring neckline, accompanied by then-husband Richard Gere. She also recreated that look for the 2018 Met Gala with a contemporary Versace number that sparkled from every angle.

Kaia Gerbwe MEGA.

Gerber has been leaning into her mother’s legacy because she understands what a trailblazer Crawford is in the industry. While having the doors open wide as the child of a supermodel makes the first step simple, it doesn’t make the steps that follow any less challenging. “It is definitely easy to have a judgement about somebody when you already know their family,” Gerber explained to Vogue. “For me that was the biggest disadvantage. It is easier to start with a clean slate and make a name for yourself and you can dictate who you want to be. I came from an already known family, so it was easy for people to have preconceived ideas about me.”

Cindy Crawford ESBP/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Photo.

Having to navigate around nepotism has only made Gerber work harder. “The biggest struggle was proving people wrong,” she added. “I almost had to go backward before I went forward.” Now that she is established in her career, Gerber is proud to show that she’s Crawford’s little mini-me.

