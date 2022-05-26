Jill Duggar Says Brother Josh Duggar’s Prison Sentence Is His Only Hope for Rehabilitation

It’s been a long road for Jill Duggar when it comes to her brother Josh. Her eldest sibling was also her abuser when he was younger, and while he was never punished for that crime — she’s finally seeing justice in other ways. The mom-of-two (with one on the way) shared her thoughts about Josh’s 151-month prison sentence for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and what it means to her.

Jill and husband Derick Dillard released a statement on their family website, writing that they are “neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it’s finally over.” The couple is most grateful for the fact that “God has carried out his vengeance today for his unspeakable criminal activity.” They added, “Until now, he has yet to be held accountable to the extent necessary to cause change in his dangerous pattern of behavior.”

What Jill is hoping is that a decade or more in prison will offer the “potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again.” Considering the damage Josh has done to his family over the years, her forgiving approach is a very generous one. She is truly hoping that he can work toward leading a healthy life in the future. “Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend,” Jill and Derick continued. They also hope the press in this case will make other perpetrators think twice about possessing CSAM.

The statement concluded with a message of support for Josh and his wife, Anna, who will be raising their seven children Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months, alone. “We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can,” Jill and Derick summed up. While other family members haven’t been vocal with their thoughts on the sentencing, it is likely a huge relief for the Duggar family that the case has concluded because it’s drawn scrutiny around their religion and how Josh’s sexual abuse offenses were swept under the rug for years. It’s a very public lesson learned.

