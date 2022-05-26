Reese Witherspoon Loves This Denim Brand — & It’s Now up to 40% Off at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though it’s practically summertime, there’s still one item of clothing that never seems to go out of style, regardless of the season. Yes, we’re talking about all things denim, and there’s a particular beloved brand of stars like Reese Witherspoon that’s having a major sale at Nordstrom right now. Find out how you can get a pair or two (or three) of FRAME’s best denim jeans for up to 40 percent off right now.

FRAME is well known for their sleek cuts and perfect combination of retro flair with a contemporary edge. It’s no wonder that so many stars love this brand. These jeans are long-lasting, and feature styles and cuts that will make them an essential part of your wardrobe. We’ve rounded up three of our favorite looks below. But if you want to shop more styles, take a look at FRAME’s official collection at Nordstrom.

Le Slouch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans — 40% Off

Who knew a pair of jeans could be your go-to lazy Sunday look? You won’t want to stay in and lounge around in this pair of denim. Le Slouch High Waist Straight Leg Jeans are designed with the perfect hip-slung slouch. You’ll feel so comfortable in these jeans, and you’ll feel good about what you’re wearing, too! This pair of denim is made partially from recycled fibers.

Le High Waist Flare Leg Jeans — 40% Off

The early aughts are on their way back, so why not embrace them with a bit of a contemporary spin? FRAME’s Le High Waist Flare Leg Jeans will quickly become a staple of your wardrobe. This pair of retro-inspired jeans is totally on-trend for today’s must-have denim styles. With a classic blue hue, these jeans will be your go-to for practically any season.

Le Garcon Ankle Slim Boyfriend Jeans — 40% Off

Want a pair of jeans that are ideal for the sultry summer season? FRAME’s Le Garcon Ankle Slim Boyfriend Jeans are a great transitional piece for day-to-night wear. Have errands to run in the morning? These jeans are totally ideal for putting together a casual, yet stylish, outfit for anything you have on your to-do list. Even better, these jeans make the perfect transitional piece for night-time wear if you plan on going out for date night, drinks, or whatever you have planned. And with a light blue wash, these jeans are ideal for those hotter temperatures.

