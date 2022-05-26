Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Having a Huge Royal Family Reunion Next Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

By now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surely making all the final arrangements for their trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom. We’ve known for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance for the historic occasion, though they will be keeping a rather low profile. But a new report suggests there’s one major event where the couple will have a royal family reunion — and it’s just over a week away.

According to a report published by The Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral next Friday, June 3. Other prominent members of the royal family are expected to attend as well, and even some of the queen’s great-grandchildren might make an appearance. We’ve already seen Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend a few royal family functions with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, though it’s unlikely that younger members like Prince Louis, who just turned 4, and Meghan and Harry’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who will turn 1 on June 4, will attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly maintaining a close distance to Princess Eugenie during their Platinum Jubilee visit. https://t.co/9mSClMTisb — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 10, 2022

As it would happen, Meghan and Harry have seemingly been working behind-the-scenes to do their part for the Platinum Jubilee. The couple surely want the focus to be on Queen Elizabeth II and this monumental occasion. As such, the two won’t appear on Buckingham Palace’s iconic balcony for Trooping the Colour — that has been reserved for only working members of the royal family.

Nevertheless, it’s exciting to think about Prince Harry and Meghan finally reuniting with the royal family after so much time. Even more so, we love seeing every member of the royal family put aside any differences in order to support their monarch. We’re just as anxious as ever to finally see all the members of the royal family together again.

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death, to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth’s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family, and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

