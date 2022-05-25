Diane Kruger’s Dramatic Red Gown Took Center Stage at Cannes With ‘Hot Date’ Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger knows how to make a splash at the Cannes Film Festival — she did it with fashion and her favorite man in her life, Norman Reedus. The couple cut quite a stunning figure on the red carpet in honor of the festival’s 75th anniversary on Tuesday evening at a star-studded celebration.

Wearing a gorgeous, red Oscar de la Renta gown with billowing fabric around her legs and a beautiful halter neckline, Kruger shined in a Chaumet overlapping ribbon-design necklace. Her “hot date” Reedus looked dapper in a traditional tux along with his signature scruffy look. Kruger shared several photos of their big night out and captioned the glamorous red-carpet moments, “The celebration of 75 years of the @festivaldecannes was a night to remember. I owe a lot to this festival, the people that come here to celebrate the artistry that is cinema is unparalleled. It felt wonderful to be here for this special evening and to remember for one moment in time that the dream of telling stories and live and experience it collectively is still very much alive. And I had a pretty hot date of [sic] I may say so myself.”

Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger KCS Presse/MEGA.

The couple walked down the red carpet arm-in-arm, sometimes holding hands, while the photographers grabbed their shots. The duo, who try and keep their relationship private as much as possible, recently revealed the name of their three-year-old daughter. Kruger shared the news with People magazine, explaining why they named their daughter Nova Tennessee. “I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger (son Mingus, 22, with Helena Christensen),” she shared. “‘Nova’ in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”

The life partners first met while filming the movie, Sky, back in January 2015, when rumors of an on-set romance first began. She broke up with longtime love Joshua Jackson in July 2016, but Kruger and Reedus kept everyone guessing until they made their red-carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2018 — and it’s been smooth sailing ever since.

