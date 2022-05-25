Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Hoped to Avoid Her Princess Diana ‘Mistake’ With Kate Middleton

In the decades that passed since Princess Diana died, Queen Elizabeth II made a great effort not to repeat history when it came to welcoming Kate Middleton into the family. The royal had a very different strategy for making sure Kate didn’t feel like an outsider.

Royal author Andrew Morton told OK! Magazine that the Queen “spends a lot more time supporting and nurturing the relationship between William and Catherine than she did with Charles and Diana,” and she does this for a specific reason. She believes they are “very much as the future” of the monarchy even compared to Prince Charles. For that reason, the Queen “wasn’t going to make that mistake again” of not making sure a new wife wasn’t embraced into palace life.

Morton even reveals a story in his upcoming book, The Queen, per an excerpt obtained by the Mirror, about the Queen being downright giddy at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011 because “the monarchy was once again held in admiration and affection by the masses.” He writes, “The Queen was positively playful on the day of her grandson’s nuptials, ‘practically skipping’ according to one observer, absolutely thrilled at the way the public had reacted to the royal newlyweds. She had a sense that the future of the Royal Family, her family, was now secure.”

By developing a relationship with her grandson’s wife, she is investing in the royal family’s future — something they failed to do with Princess Diana. Had the Queen given Diana the same courtesies afforded to Kate from the beginning, the monarchy would have likely looked much different in 2022, but that was a hard lesson learned.

