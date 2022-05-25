Matthew McConaughey’s Reaction to the Shooting in His Texas Hometown Speaks Directly to Republicans

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas hit home for Matthew McConaughey — it’s the town he grew up in. The senseless tragedy motivated him to share his thoughts on Instagram and weigh in on what has become a heated battle in the United States when it comes to gun control.

The 52-year-old actor didn’t call out Republicans by name, but if you read between the lines, it feels like he is addressing the GOP. McConaughey considered running for governor in the state of Texas late last year, so his statement doesn’t feel like it is out of left field — it feels like he is testing the waters again. With Republican politicians often leaning hard into the second amendment, he pointed out that “we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedom grants us.”

He wants everyone “to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror” and figure out “what small sacrifices can we make” to create a safe space for the children of our nation. Most importantly, McConaughey reminds everyone that “it’s time we renegotiate our wants from our needs.” Yes, the Constitution gives us the right to bear arms, but at what cost? To other nations, it looks like we are OK with the slaughter of innocent children, offering only “thoughts and prayers” each time this tragedy occurs.

In the end, it sounds like he’s hoping to reach the crowd that views gun ownership as one of the most important freedoms they have as Americans. But McConaughey is noting that “we can” and “we must do better” because “no words can comprehend or heal” the loss for 21 families in Uvalde, Texas.

