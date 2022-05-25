Oprah Winfrey Is Not a Fan of What Gayle King Has Her Grandson Call Her

Oprah Winfrey’s friendship with Gayle King runs deep, they are more like sisters than BFFs. That means that the media maven is also willing to get real with King when she doesn’t like something.

Both women are enjoying their family time with King’s first grandchild Luca. While Winfrey is “Auntie O,” she hates the name King has her grandson call her — and she made sure to reveal the name (and her disdain) to Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Gaia,” she told DeGeneres. “Which means Mother Earth.” Winfrey thinks King is being a little extra in anointing herself with such a title. “I say, ‘You’re not Mother Earth,'” she added. “You’re not mother of the earth. You’re just one grandmother.‘”

Winfrey isn’t worrying too much about the grandiose name because she believes that “babies decide for themselves what they want to call you.” Maybe King will become “Grandma G” to match Winfrey’s “Auntie O” in the future — that sounds like a cute idea for the inseparable friends. Of course, the talk show legend also admitted that she “sees the baby more than” King does — it sounds like Winfrey is a little competitive about their family status.

No matter what, baby Luca is getting lots of extra love from every one of his family members. Winfrey even threw an over-the-top welcome party for him in December that included a rousing rendition of The Lion King‘s “Circle of Life.” So both women are making sure they do the most for little Luca — epic grandma names and fancy parties for an eight-month-old baby.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have opened up about not having kids.