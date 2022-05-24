Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Thomas Was Reportedly Hospitalized For a Severe Stroke

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle has reportedly suffered a shocking medical complication. On May 23, it was reported that Thomas was hospitalized because of a damaging stroke that has left him without the ability to speak. While in Tijuana, Mexico, the former lighting director was photographed being loaded into an ambulance. He was then reported to be rushed to the border in Calif. for medical treatment.

He is currently undergoing treatment to determine the severity of the stroke.

Thomas’ daughter Samantha Markle gave a statement to the Daily Mail, saying, “My father is recovering in [the] hospital. “We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest.”

Meghan has yet to comment on the unexpected tragedy. Thomas was set to fly to London to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, per Daily Mail.

Since Meghan Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, a lot of misinformation has been spread about her relationship with dad Thomas. Despite the tabloids, the pair tried to maintain their relationship initially as she took on her new royal role.

One of the biggest moments of drama was during Meghan and Harry’s wedding. Thomas wavered on attending multiple times, ultimately missing the event when a heart attack put him in the hospital days before the event.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Meghan made the news official on May 17, 2018, through a statement on Twitter. She confirmed her father wouldn’t be in attendance, saying, “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Many fans are sending their thoughts and prayers for Thomas to have a speedy recovery.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have spoken out about being estranged from family.

