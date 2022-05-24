Amal Clooney Was Effortlessly Gorgeous in a Strapless Dress & White Pumps at This Rare Red Carpet Event

Whenever Amal Clooney steps out on the red carpet, you can’t help but swoon over the sensational ensembles she chooses. This time, Clooney arrived at the Prince’s Trust Awards and took everyone’s breath away (as usual).

For the rare red carpet appearance, Clooney arrived in an elegant red and white floral dress at the Theatre Royal in London. Not only that, but she paired the dreamy outfit with her signature wavy hair, a bold red lip, white pumps, and a matching clutch.

Amal Clooney KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx.

Amal Clooney KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx.

Along with looking like a goddess, Clooney arrived with her stunning mother Baria Alamuddin. While Clooney rocked the florals, her mama kept it simple and elegant with this all-white ensemble.

Amal Clooney and her mother Baria Alamuddin KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx.

Sponsored by both TK Maxx and HomeSense, the Prince’s Trust Awards was originally founded by Prince Charles in 1976. Since then, every year the trust supports 11 to 30-year-olds who are unemployed or struggling. Along with the generous trust, the awards ceremony tributes groundbreaking and determined younger generations.

Not only did Clooney turn heads, but many stars have arrived in style, like Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, presenter Fearne Cotton, and more. But Clooney was there to not only wow the crowd, but present the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award. Per the trust’s website, the award is given to honor “young women who have succeeded against the odds to make a lasting difference in their communities.”

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

