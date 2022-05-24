Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Mother's Day Digital Issue
Newsletters
Newsletters

Walmart Backed Down From Selling ‘Juneteenth’-Themed Ice Cream After Online Uproar

Delilah Gray
VALLEY STREAM, NY – DECEMBER 24:
Walmart Photo credit: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.
Walmart Stopped Selling 'Juneteenth'-Themed Ice Cream
Walmart Stopped Selling 'Juneteenth'-Themed Ice Cream
Walmart Stopped Selling 'Juneteenth'-Themed Ice Cream
Walmart Stopped Selling 'Juneteenth'-Themed Ice Cream
View Gallery 9 Images

Earlier this month, Walmart released a highly controversial red velvet and cheesecake dessert that they packaged as a “Celebration Edition Juneteenth” ice cream. This brought about a lot of social media criticism, with people alleging it was a “cash grab” or that Walmart was trying to capitalize on the holiday. Since then, a lot more has come out.

Ever since the controversy blew up, Walmart removed the dessert from its shelves and released a statement. “Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans on June 19. In 2021, President Biden signed off on making Juneteenth a federal holiday. However, it’s been celebrated as a holiday long before.

Now red food and drink are essential for celebrating Juneteenth. Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, told USA TODAY about the importance of red on the holiday. “Red symbolizes that “from the middle passage to George Floyd, our blood has been spilled across America.”

Along with that, many Twitter users brought attention to another ice cream brand that people should invest in instead and accused Walmart of stealing. One Twitter user wrote, “seen on Facebook. If you’re at Walmart and you’re thinking about buying the one on the left. Take a few seconds to look for and buy the one on the right. They are the same flavor except Creamalicious Ice Creams is black-owned.”

Juneteenth is on June 19.

Before you go, click here to read more inspiring quotes from influential Black women.

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad