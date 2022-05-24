Walmart Backed Down From Selling ‘Juneteenth’-Themed Ice Cream After Online Uproar

Earlier this month, Walmart released a highly controversial red velvet and cheesecake dessert that they packaged as a “Celebration Edition Juneteenth” ice cream. This brought about a lot of social media criticism, with people alleging it was a “cash grab” or that Walmart was trying to capitalize on the holiday. Since then, a lot more has come out.

Ever since the controversy blew up, Walmart removed the dessert from its shelves and released a statement. “Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans on June 19. In 2021, President Biden signed off on making Juneteenth a federal holiday. However, it’s been celebrated as a holiday long before.

Now red food and drink are essential for celebrating Juneteenth. Steve Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, told USA TODAY about the importance of red on the holiday. “Red symbolizes that “from the middle passage to George Floyd, our blood has been spilled across America.”

Along with that, many Twitter users brought attention to another ice cream brand that people should invest in instead and accused Walmart of stealing. One Twitter user wrote, “seen on Facebook. If you’re at Walmart and you’re thinking about buying the one on the left. Take a few seconds to look for and buy the one on the right. They are the same flavor except Creamalicious Ice Creams is black-owned.”

Juneteenth is on June 19.

