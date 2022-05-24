Julianne Moore Shared Rare Photos of Her Son Cal Celebrating Graduation

Over the last few years, it’s been really tough to gather for momentous occasions — like graduations, for example. Whether your child was graduating from high school, college, grad school, or another program, getting together for those milestone moments was hard due to the ongoing pandemic. One person who knows that all too well is Julianne Moore, who finally got to celebrate her son Cal’s college graduation and his graduation from graduate school by sharing some rare photos.

Over the weekend, the Still Alice Oscar winner and her husband, director Bart Freundlich, posed for a few photos with their eldest son, born Caleb Freundlich. The proud parents, who also share daughter Liv, were positively beaming in the photo they shared following Cal’s graduation from the NYU Steinhardt Screen Scoring. “We are so proud of you [Cal],” Moore began the caption to her post. “Congratulations on your graduation. We love you so much!!!” But that wasn’t the only post Moore shared.

It was a weekend full of graduations for Moore and her family. Just a few days after Cal earned his masters from NYU, his family traveled back to North Carolina to officially celebrate his college graduation from Davidson College. Cal originally graduated from his undergraduate studies in 2020, but due to the pandemic, there was not an official ceremony. So, the school invited past graduates back to campus for an official sendoff, and Moore couldn’t have been prouder.

“Another day another graduation,” she began the caption to the above post. “Congratulations to [Davidson College] #classof2020 graduates [Cal Freundlich] and [Kibriyaá Morgan],” Moore continued, tagging her son and his girlfriend. “So proud of you and so very happy to we finally get to celebrate your achievement.” Moore’s recent posts and the rare photos of her eldest child must resonate so much for families everywhere who’ve finally had the chance to commemorate such important moments. After a few years of loss and sadness, it’s so wonderful to see families like Julianne Moore’s celebrating happy occasions and sharing them with the world.

