Scott Disick Distracted Himself During Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding by Hitting a Strip Club

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding featured a number of distinguished guests, one person was notably (and understandably) absent from the festivities in Italy. Scott Disick, Kardashian’s former partner and the father of her three children, opted for a night on the town in NYC while his former partner took her wedding vows. While that is understandable, the element that was a little bit shocking was how Disick chose to spend Kardashian and Barker’s wedding — spending the night at a strip club.

According to TMZ, Disick was spotted out in NYC with a group of friends at Sapphire strip club in the early hours of Monday, May 23. Disick and his crew rolled into Sapphire around 2:30 AM, per the outlet, and were treated to the VIP section. Disick reportedly kept a low-profile, and only interacted with members of his immediate social circle.

Disick’s relationship with Kardashian and Barker hasn’t exactly been a positive one. Back in August 2021, during one of Kravis’ vacations together, Disick memorably slid into the DMs of another Kardashian ex, Younes Bendjima, to complain about his former partner’s PDA with Barker. Not only did Bendjima call Disick out for his behavior, but Kardashian didn’t exactly take well to the news either.

We totally understand that this has been an incredibly difficult transition for Disick, who’s been a part of the Kardashian family for more than a decade. But we’d really like to see the former Flip It Like Disick host get to an amicable place with the newly weds. Now that Barker and Kardashian are officially husband and wife, Disick will likely be seeing a lot of the two in the near future.

