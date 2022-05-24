Sharon Stone Stole the Show on the Cannes Red Carpet With Her Detachable Skirt

After decades walking countless red carpets, Sharon Stone still finds a way to surprise us. The actress has been making waves at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and her latest look did not disappoint. In fact, she had a few surprises in store for those who saw her on the red carpet. Stone fashioned a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a detachable skirt, which she had removed while walking the red carpet.

Upon her arrival for the screening of Forever Young at the Cannes Film Festival, Stone’s gown looked just as stunning as you’d expect. The Dolce & Gabbana dress featured a stunning, lengthy skirt with a mandala print in beautiful blue and white, perfectly complimenting the rest of the dress. But Stone had a surprise in store for everyone.

Sharon Stone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival maximon / MEGA.

While photographers snapped pictures of the Basic Instinct actress, two men tactfully removed the train portion of Stone’s dress to reveal a sleek, fitted look. Stone looked positively marvelous on the red carpet. Honestly, even if she’d kept the convertible skirt on, she still would’ve made our best dressed list.

Sharon Stone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival maximon / MEGA.

The actress has been quite the staple at the Cannes Film Festival for the past few years. Just last year, the actress brought along her son, Roan, and the two posed together for some rare mother-son snapshots. There’s no doubt about it: Sharon Stone really knows how to make an entrance, and her latest Cannes Film Festival appearance (and look) has to be one of our absolute favorites.

