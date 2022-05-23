Kim Kardashian Showcased Her Internet-Breaking Curves in This Nearly-NSFW Thong Bikini Pic

Kim Kardashian has nearly broken the internet yet again with a revealing bikini pic that everyone can’t stop staring at. On May 20, Kardashian posted a snapshot of herself on the beach that has everyone’s jaws dropping (and not just because of the gorgeous scenery!). The Kardashians star posted a super-sexy and glowing pic of herself with the caption, “sun bum.”

In the photo, we see Kardashian with her hair flowing in the wind as she rocks a nude thong-like bikini. While fans normally obsess over her bikini pics, this one has fans going bananas over the nearly full-frontal view of her bottom. Many have commented under the post, saying things like “Best picture for 2022,” “Cake by the ocean 🌊,” and a sea of flame emojis.

This snapshot is honestly a little more revealing than her iconic Sports Illustrated cover shoot this past month with Maye Musk, Ciara, and Yumi Nu. Kardashian revealed she was one of the cover models for the magazine, showing a revealing swimsuit photoshoot in a lagoon.

She revealed the news on May 16, sharing pics from the photoshoot saying, “OMG I’m a Sports Illustrated cover girl!!!! We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret!… It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!”

While the SKIMS founder is a confident superstar now, she wasn’t always that way. She opened up to Matt Lauer on the Today show, saying, “I wish I had more confidence when I was younger.” However, in another interview with We Are Supported By podcast, she said one thing her now ex-husband Kanye West taught her was to be more confident. She said, “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just… be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

