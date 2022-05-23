Kim Kardashian Made Sure Pete Davidson Had a Presence at Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding With This Gesture

Almost everyone was at the long-awaited wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Keyword: almost. Sadly, Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson couldn’t make it to the Kravis wedding, but Kim made sure he was there in spirit in a really cute little way. She ended up encrusting his initial into her manicure.

Since Davidson was filming his final episode of Saturday Night Live, he was unable to make it to Italy for the big Kravis wedding. But Kardashian decided she’d do a sweet gesture and put his initial “P” encrusted onto her hot pink nails.

On May 22, Kim posted a snapshot of her fresh manicure with the simple caption, “💅🏼.” Despite everyone wearing darker ensembles for the gothic Italian wedding, Kim couldn’t help but had a touch of hot pink in her wardrobe.

Fans instantly flooded her comments with supportive messages, saying things like “Okay this is adorable” and “We Stan a loving gf.”

But this adorable manicure isn’t the only thing she did for her BF. Since it was his last episode of SNL, Kim posted a touching tribute to him on her Instagram story. She said, per People, “In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things. Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!”

Kim and Davidson have been dating since mid-2021, becoming official in Oct. 2021. Since then, they’ve appeared in many red carpet events, including the latest Met Gala.

