Princess Diana’s Nieces Lady Eliza & Lady Amelia Made Their First Appearance on the Cannes Red Carpet

Not only is Hollywood royalty arriving at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, but so is actual royalty. Prince William and Kate Middleton got a special UK screening of Top Gun: Maverick— but before that, their royal relatives viewed the film at Cannes and posed for photos on the red carpet. Princess Diana’s twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza made their Cannes debut, almost exactly 35 years after their legendary aunt made her Cannes debut.

As the daughters of Diana’s younger brother Charles Spencer, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza have grown up in the glitz and glamour life has to offer. So it’s no surprise they arrived in style, rocking beautiful black gowns. Lady Amelia wore a one-shouldered chiffon gown while Lady Eliza wore an embellished A-line gown. Both wore statement jewelry with their hair slicked back — looking absolutely gorgeous.

Lady Eliza & Lady Amelia Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images..

Along with looking breathtaking during their debut, it makes it more special that it’s 35 years after Diana’s debut. The late Princess of Wales attended Cannes back in 1987 with her then-husband Prince Charles, turning heads in her baby blue Catherine Walker gown. (Yes, the beloved brand Kate wears all the time!)

Princess Diana ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Born Jul. 10, 1992, the twins have fond memories of their departed aunt. Eliza once told Tatler, “We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older.” She added that Diana was “incredibly warm, maternal, and loving. She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children’s hearts.”

Before you go, click here to see more photos of celebs on the 2022 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

