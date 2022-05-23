Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera Made a Splash With This Black-Tie Look at the Cannes Film Festival

Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter Kiera Chaplin certainly got her dramaticism and flair from her legendary grandpa. For the 75th Cannes Film Festival, stars from all over have been arriving in glittering gowns to celebrate new, groundbreaking films. From supermodels to Oscar-winning actors, it appears everyone’s going to Cannes — including some Hollywood royalty.

Despite being in a legendary Hollywood family, Kiera has kept a low profile over the years. But wow, did she make an entrance at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21. She arrived in a shimmering, two-toned gown, paired with a silver clutch, gold pumps, and sparkling earrings.

Kiera Chaplin Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA.

Everyone has been losing it over this sexy and elegant dress, but we also think her second gown needs just as much attention. On May 22, Kiera arrived at the Forever Young screening in an asymmetrical blue gown with a silver clutch and matching heels.

Kiera Chaplin Sipa via AP Images.

The Irish granddaughter to the silent film star has been making her way in both modeling and singing. At the young age of 16, she signed with her first modeling agency and appeared in a slew of high-profile campaigns over the years. Then in 2020, she released her debut single called “Not Easy But Crazy.”

Kiera told SFGate back in 2006 about the first time she realized how important her family members are in the world. “I remember being a young girl in school and looking in the dictionary and seeing the names ‘Charlie Chaplin’ and [‘Eugene O’Neill’] and starting to realize little by little that, my god, they were both immensely important to the whole world, not just our family.”

