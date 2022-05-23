Meghan Markle Wore This Princess Diana-Inspired Polka Dot Blouse Over the Weekend — & We Found the Perfect Dupe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve seen the ways in which Princess Diana’s lasting legacy as a fashion icon has influenced her two daughters-in-law over the course of the past several years. And at a recent polo tournament in Santa Barbara, we got another glimpse of how Meghan Markle brought back one of Diana’s favorite prints. The Duchess of Sussex sported a versatile polka dot blouse that would make the ideal addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Although the designer brand features a hefty price tag, don’t you worry — we found the perfect dupe.

While watching husband Prince Harry play a polo match over the weekend, Meghan sported a look that was the epitome of Hollywood glamour. The mom of two fashioned a black and white ensemble complete with heels, shades, and a sun hat. But it was that polka dot blouse we had our eyes on. The blouse Meghan wore is designed by Nili Lotan, and retails for upwards of $750. Now, if you really wanted to splurge and get the exact same blouse, we wouldn’t blame you. But for those looking for something just a bit more affordable, we found an excellent option at Nordstrom.

The Polka Dot V-Neck Top by Vince Camuto looks quite similar to the blouse Meghan wore just a few days ago. This top features a similar V-neck, long sleeves, and a billowy fit. But let’s talk about the best feature on this top that you can’t see — the price! The Polka Dot V-Neck Top by Vince Camuto retails for $74, and for that price, you’ll be able to wear this blouse on countless occasions.

Whether you’re wearing this top to work, date night, or a casual day running errands, you’ll feel so stylish in this classic print. Princess Diana was so well known for rocking polka dots on major occasions. Now, it seems her daughter-in-law is following suit with her latest sartorial statement. We love that this print has never gone out of style. Add this versatile piece to your wardrobe today!

