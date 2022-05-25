Kim Kardashian’s Blistering Rant on Gun Control Nails the Fury of This Moment

In the wake of the horrifying massacre at a Texas elementary school yesterday, there has been no shortage of opinions on social media from politicians, celebrities, and private citizens alike. Most messages share a tone of horror at yesterday’s tragedy, but beyond that, there are essentially two camps on : Those who believe stricter gun control laws are a necessity to keep our children safe, and those who don’t.

While Kim Kardashian has often toed a careful line in not making her political positions overly clear (like declining to endorse President Joe Biden before his election, even though ex-husband Kanye West promoted opponent Donald Trump), it seems a line has been crossed for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Amid a sea of tweets both heartbreaking and enraging, Kim let loose with a savage rant decrying the current state of our gun control legislature and neatly encapsulating why issues like mental health cannot be the first thing we address — and for the first time, I’ve found myself hoping she really does become a lawyer one day.

Kim opens her Twitter thread by referencing an essay she wrote on her blog five years ago sharing her thoughts on gun control, and notes that both her own views and the circumstances under which she shares them have not changed.

“In it I asked ‘is it more important to protect the second amendment than to protect our own children?'” Kim says of her essay. “Yesterday 19 children were murdered by an 18 year old, and I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children.”

Five years ago, almost to the day, I wrote an essay for my blog about my thoughts on gun control in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

“Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be legally sold or owned by American civilians. They should be banned. Period,” she continues. “Assault weapons didn’t even exist when the Second Amendment was written. We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different, to dictate how we regulate gun ownership, & how we protect our kids today.”

Stop using a sentence written centuries ago to dictate how we regulate issues today? From assault weapons to Roe v. Wade, that’s certainly a stance we can get behind. But Kim wasn’t even close to being finished.

We can’t accept this as normal anymore. It’s not normal for a teenager to kill children. It’s not normal for our kids to be practicing active shooter drills in schools. It’s not normal to be shot while shopping for groceries. I’m not numbed by it. I will never be numbed by it. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

“The legal age to purchase a firearm is also a serious issue and needs to be addressed and increased,” she continues. “There is no question that mental health, racism, deep-seated hatred all play a role in the motivation for mass shootings in recent years. And at a community level, as parents, teachers, there is a lot that can be done to help teens and young adults that isn’t being done.”

“But the one thing that law makers can and should control now is access to weapons,” she concludes. “We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action…Words can’t express my heartbreak for the parents whose babies didn’t come home from school yesterday.”

With the enormous platform that Kim Kardashian has, this is exactly how I’d always hoped she’d use it. As a mom of four kids, Kim is feeling the same rage and fear that so many of us are today — and she put it perfectly into words.

For information on how you can help lobby for stricter gun legislation, visit Moms Demand Action.

