Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama’s Selfie With Kourtney Kardashian Shows How Excited She Is To Be Her Stepdaughter

Before Kourtney Kardashian posted the elaborate wedding pics that are making headlines, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker shared a few loving snapshots of her own. While on the blended family’s four-day Italy getaway for Kardashian and Travis’ second wedding, Alabama showed she’s having an amazing time. One of the sweetest pics she posted from today was a super-rare selfie of her and Kardashian.

Alabama posted a series of photos onto her Instagram story on May 22, both of which have the internet losing it. While at Kardashian and her papa Travis’ wedding, Alabama couldn’t help but snap a few photos from the highly exclusive big day.

Courtesy of Alabama Barker’s Instagram Alabama Barker's Instagram.

In the first photo, we get an adorable kissy selfie with Alabama and Kourtney in her white wedding dress. In the second photo, we get a breathtaking shot of Kourtney in her dramatic white wedding gown and Travis at the altar.

While we’ve been marveling over Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana dresses, we’re loving this sweet little moment between her and Alabama.

The Blink-182 drummer and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler share two children together named Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Their children Landon and Alabama seem to be having the time of their lives on this blended family getaway. And truthfully, we’re eagerly waiting for more blended family photos!

Travis and Alabama have always had a special bond and we have a feeling she and Kourtney’s bond will only get stronger.

