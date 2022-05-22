Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s ‘Happily Ever After’ Includes an Elaborate Wedding Gown, PDA, & a Dramatic Altar

It’s official: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just had their “happily ever after” in Italy. In case you didn’t know, the pair exchanged their vows in front of friends and family during their four-day getaway to Italy — and it’s a sight to see.

On May 22, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her and Barker on the altar with the heartwarming caption, “happily ever after.”

In the dramatic photos, we see the big moment between Kardashian and Barker, kissing at the lavish Italian altar. We also get snapshots of them saying their vows, exchanging rings, and smooching while their star-studded guest list watches in awe.

For the big second wedding, Kardashian switched out her black vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for a dramatic white mini dress. For the big moment, she wore a stunning white mini dress and an elaborately detailed veil from Dolce & Gabbana. It’s clear that Kourtney is the queen of veils!

Kardashian and Barker’s whirlwind romance has captivated everyone, with the world wanting to know more about the unexpected lovebirds. The pair started dating in early 2021, knowing each other for years prior. Within less than a year, Barker proposed to Kourtney in a luxurious beach setting.

Since then, the pair “eloped” in mid-2022, but the marriage wasn’t legal. However, the two married legally in Santa Barbara in mid-May 2022 before setting off on a four-day getaway in Portofino, Italy, with their entire blended family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

