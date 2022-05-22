Kourtney Kardashian Looks Like a Gothic Dream In Her Unique Wedding Mini-Dress

Everyone has been itching for more details on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s big Italy weekend. One of the biggest talking points is the black wedding dress Kourtney wore for her big day, and she finally posted about it on social media for all to see.

On May 22, Kourtney posted a series of photos from her big pre-wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy with the caption, “here comes the …”

For her big wedding weekend, Kourtney has worn one of the most unique wedding ensembles we’ve ever seen. In the photos, we see Kardashian rocking a skintight, black mini dress from the Dolce and Gabbana archives, specifically from their Spring/Summer show in 1998. Along with that, she’s wearing a unique black and blue veil, matching gloves, and vampy makeup.

Everyone has their opinions on this ensemble, with many fans finding it absolutely iconic and others finding it a bit out of place. Either way, you can’t deny Kourtney looks great in black.

Kourtney, Travis, and the entire Kardashian-Barker clan have been celebrating an elaborate wedding weekend at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy. From a pre-wedding dinner, a yacht ride, and now a boat trip, all eyes are on the gothic affair.

Now Kourtney and Travis already legally got married in Santa Barbara, California the weekend before. The two got engaged back in Oct. 2021 after dating a little less than a year.

We can’t wait to see what else the two have in store for their dramatic, gothic weekend getaway!

