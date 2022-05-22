Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Sofía Vergara Has Never Looked Better In This Toned & Confident Swimsuit Pic

Delilah Gray
Sofia Vergara at arrivals for ONCE
Sofia Vergara Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.
Fashion icon award honoree Jennifer Lopez
Halle Berry arrives at the 76th
Cynthia Bailey attends Paramount Pictures' 'What
Vanessa Williams attends the Roundabout Theatre
View Gallery 18 Images

Sofía Vergara has once again nearly broken the internet with a jaw-dropping, glowing swimsuit selfie. On May 21, Vergara posted a few snapshots that stopped us in our tracks. While gleaming in the swimsuit pics, she posted it with the caption, “Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳 solecito🌞🌞 #hm #gettingreadyforsummer 🕶.”

Vergara stunned fans in a thong-like leopard swimsuit as she poses for the camera. In the first shot, we see her looking as confident as ever as she shows her toned figure. Then we get a snapshot of her behind, ending with a snapshot of her posing and looking beautiful in front of the camera.

Fans instantly flooded her comments, marveling at her beauty. Many fans said things like “excuse me how are u always so stunning” and “You are without a doubt one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen.”

From throwback photos to mirror selfies, Vergara knows she’s absolutely stunning and shows how confident she is whenever she can.

In a previous interview with Home Business Magazine, Vergara talked about the pressure and blessing of being a beauty icon throughout her career. She said, “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon, because you know, after you start feeling time go by, things change. So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

Penelope Cruz

