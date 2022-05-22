Sofía Vergara Has Never Looked Better In This Toned & Confident Swimsuit Pic

Sofía Vergara has once again nearly broken the internet with a jaw-dropping, glowing swimsuit selfie. On May 21, Vergara posted a few snapshots that stopped us in our tracks. While gleaming in the swimsuit pics, she posted it with the caption, “Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳 solecito🌞🌞 #hm #gettingreadyforsummer 🕶.”

Vergara stunned fans in a thong-like leopard swimsuit as she poses for the camera. In the first shot, we see her looking as confident as ever as she shows her toned figure. Then we get a snapshot of her behind, ending with a snapshot of her posing and looking beautiful in front of the camera.

Fans instantly flooded her comments, marveling at her beauty. Many fans said things like “excuse me how are u always so stunning” and “You are without a doubt one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen.”

From throwback photos to mirror selfies, Vergara knows she’s absolutely stunning and shows how confident she is whenever she can.

In a previous interview with Home Business Magazine, Vergara talked about the pressure and blessing of being a beauty icon throughout her career. She said, “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon, because you know, after you start feeling time go by, things change. So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

