Demi Moore & Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Prove They’re Blended Family Goals With This Super-Sweet IG Interaction

With the 2022 Cannes Festival going in full swing, many stars are posting their throwback pics from when they attended the legendary festival themselves. Not only did Demi Moore post a beautiful pic of her and ex-husband Bruce Willis from Cannes, but Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis posted a super-sweet reply underneath it.

Back on May 17, Moore posted a throwback photo of her and her ex-husband from the 1997 Cannes Film Festival. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “From the Cannes archives, circa 1997.”

While we’re swooning over Moore’s elaborate red and black look, we’re really loving what Heming Willis said in response to the photo. Heming Willis responded quickly, saying, “All the feels ❤️ beautiful,” to which Moore responded with three red heart emojis.

The Willis blended family has always been super close, with Moore and Bruce’s bond spanning over 30 years. She said in her memoir Inside Out, “We managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

Heming Willis said Moore welcomed her with open arms, instantly feeling a bond towards her. She told Us Weekly, “She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there.”

Their bond only grew stronger when the entire family was quarantined at the start of COVID-19.

Moore and Willis married in 1987, welcoming three daughters named Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, now 28. They divorced in 2000, with Willis remarrying in 2009 with Heming Willis. They welcomed two daughters into the world named Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

