Sofía Vergara Shows More Of Her Intimates Collection With a Glowing & Curvy Snapshot

Sofía Vergara reminded fans they can snag her must-have intimates brand for an affordable price. But in true Vergara fashion, she did so by posting a jaw-dropping, beautiful snapshot of her wearing one of the bestselling intimates.

On May 20, Vergara posted an absolutely stunning pic of her rocking her brand Sofia’s Intimates on her Instagram. She posted the glowing photo with the simple caption, “Available at Walmart 😉😘 #SofiasIntimates ❤️,” letting everyone know that her must-have collection is now at Walmart.

In the photo, we see Vergara rocking her black lace bustier and black lace briefs from her collection. Her hair is flowing as she poses in front of a pink background, looking like a glowing goddess. Her comment section was flooded with flame emojis and fans declaring their love for the beauty icon.

The Wal-Mart-exclusive brand was originally announced back in Oct. 2021, instantly releasing bras, panties, robes, and pajama sets, to name a few. Back on Oct. 12, Vergara told fans, “Verified I told you there were some big things coming….SO EXCITED to announce the launch of my brand new #sofiaintimates collection @walmart !! 🩲🌸It was designed with the same style and comfort in mind that you’ve come to expect from your #SofiaJeans.”

Vergara originally founded a subscription-based underwear company EBY back in 2017, which donates ten percent of net sales to the Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit that empowers women out of poverty. From there, she expanded to the bestselling Wal-Mart brand.

It’s clear Vergara has been taking the business world by storm within the past decade, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.