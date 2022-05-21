Drew Scott & Lisa Kudrow Just Surprised Fans With a Reenactment Of This Iconic Friends Song

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with the usual HGTV magic that the Property Brothers always deliver, we got to see Lisa Kudrow recreate one of her iconic songs when she played Phoebe Buffay on the legendary sitcom Friends.

On the newest episode of the Scott brothers’ show Celebrity IOU, Kudrow asked the brothers to help renovate her cousin’s condo — but the brothers wanted something from Kudrow as well. Drew Scott surprised Kudrow by asking her to reenact the “Smelly Cat” song from Friends.

Drew grabbed a guitar to start playing, asking Kudrow, “I have a question, does this sound familiar by any chance?” To which Kudrow instantly said, “Oh, you’re playing ‘Smelly Cat!’ Well, very good!”

When Drew gave her a guitar to play with him, she shockingly said, “I don’t know how to play it.” So instead, she chimed in with her iconic vocals we fell in love with over 20 years ago while Drew harmonized and played along.

Moments later, the Friends alum said, “I’m just embarrassed, I did such a poor job with ‘Smelly Cat.’ [I] should have let just Drew do it.” (She shouldn’t be, it was amazing for fans to see!)

The last time we got a ‘Smelly Cat‘ reenactment was back when Kudrow and Lady Gaga played together, wowing fans with the new rendition.

Celebrity IOU is a beloved HGTV show where the Property Brothers help celebrities surprise their loved ones with renovations. We’ve seen stars like Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Halle Berry be the center of episodes, helping create spectacular renovations.

