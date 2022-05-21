Justin Long Reveals Why He Keeps ‘Sacred’ Relationship With Kate Bosworth Private In Super-Rare Interview

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth have kept their relationship super private over the past few months, with paparazzi rarely getting snapshots of the two lovebirds. However, Long broke his silence on the relationship and gave fans the romantic details they’ve been waiting for.

In a recent interview with Chelsea Handler on her podcast Dear Chelsea, Long couldn’t help but gush about Bosworth. He said, “There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred.” He added, “I’ve never had anything like this before; I’ve never experienced this. So it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”

The pair have reportedly been together since late 2021, after meeting on set. The two confirmed their relationship early this year on Jan. 2022. Since then, they’ve appeared on each other’s Instagrams, but have overall kept their relationship under wraps.

In another recent appearance on the Viall Files podcast, Long also said he feels “protective” over his relationship with Bosworth. “It’s weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It’s sacred.”

Back in Aug. 2021, Bosworth announced that she and her husband of eight years Michael Polish were separating. She’s the proud stepmama to Jasper, 24, and told us how much she adores her amazing stepdaughter. Long has been in high-profile relationships in the past with stars like Amanda Seyfried and Drew Barrymore.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

