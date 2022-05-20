Elon Musk’s SpaceX Paid $250,000 to a Flight Attendant After Musk Allegedly Exposed Himself to Her

Elon Musk loves a good headline about himself, but a new report of sexual assault allegations against him is one story he’s trying to bury. Last night, news broke that SpaceX paid one of their flight attendants $250,000 in exchange for her silence in 2018 after she came forward about an alleged incident involving CEO Musk. Now the business entrepreneur is hitting back on Twitter because he believes it’s a hit job by the press.

It was Business Insider who revealed the story from documents they obtained about the settlement, where the female crew member “accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.” She even alleges that she was encouraged to get licensed as a massage therapist because that would be one of her job duties — massaging her boss. She refused his advances during a massage session in 2016, and that’s when her opportunities at SpaceX reportedly began to dry up. So, she moved forward with an HR complaint. The flight attendant is bound by an NDA (nondisclosure agreement), but it is a close friend who is sharing the story because “someone with that level of power causing that kind of harm and then throwing some money at the situation, that’s not accountability.”

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

There are red flags all over the job description, but Musk told the outlet that he needed more time to comment because there was “a lot more to this story.” Musk told the outlet, “If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light.” He never responded to the claims even though Business Insider extended the deadline. On Twitter, he’s leaning into the “political lens” point of view by the media, adding “this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect. 🤣 https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

What’s even more disturbing is that he’s decided to name his scandal “Elongate,” somehow taking joy in the upsetting allegations. “Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It’s kinda perfect,” he told his social media followers. Musk will probably continue to downplay the story, but it’s not a good look for a CEO who is looking to buy Twitter to add to his business portfolio.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have opened up about surviving sexual assault.