Jessica Alba Shared a Romantic Photo With Rarely-Seen Husband Cash Warren For Their Anniversary

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s marriage usually stays under the radar compared to other Hollywood couples. He makes appearances at major red-carpet events, but he rarely seeks the limelight. On their 14th anniversary, Alba is putting her husband on display.

In a loving Instagram post, she let her followers know just how much she adores the film producer by showing off their romantic connection and how much fun they have together. From snuggling on a beach to tackling the latest TikTok dance, they are a bonded pair. The best snapshot is the candid of the duo sneaking a sexy glance at each other — it’s like they have a secret language between them. The Honest Company founder wrote a sweet message to Warren in the caption, “8 years of life 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other. Can’t think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe @cash_warren.”

The couple has three children, daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, and son Hayes, 4, so their lives are quite busy between their Hollywood careers and her business venture. She admitted to Katherine Schwarzenegger in her Instagram series, Before, During & After that they are “not consistent” with prioritizing their marriage, but they are working on it. “I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. And it’s not even him, I would say it’s us,” she said. “When I’m seeing him and spending time with him and we’re really enjoying each other, it’s an ‘us’ thing and it feeds me as well. It’s hard. It’s impossible.”

Those days will probably get easier as her kids get older, and the couple can spend more quality time together. But from the looks of those photos, they’ve never lost that magical spark.

