Sign Up for Hulu for Just $1 per Month for the First 3 Months — But Hurry, This Deal Won’t Last Long

We have to be honest. We’ve been anxiously awaiting this day for quite some time. It’s National Streaming Day, the perfect time to sit back, relax, and binge some of your favorite TV shows and movies on your preferred streaming platform. Coinciding with National Streaming Day, coincidentally enough, is a major deal on one of the biggest streamers out there. Hulu is offering a major discount on one of their most popular plans, and you can take advantage of it right now — but you’ll want to hurry. This deal only lasts from today, May 20, until next Friday, May 27. So, what does Hulu have to offer on National Streaming Day? We’ll break all the details down for you below.

For National Streaming Day, Hulu is featuring an exclusive deal where you can sign up for the streamer for just $1 per month for the first three months. That’s 85 percent off the regular monthly price of Hulu’s ad-supported plan (and the plan to which this deal applies). New subscribers can take advantage of this offer starting today, and you’ll definitely want to sign up as soon as possible. This discount will only last until 11:59 PM PST on Friday, May 27. What do you get by signing up for this exclusive deal? Well, there’s more on that below.

Buy Hulu $1/Month for 3 Months

Hulu features a slew of TV shows, movies, and originals you’ll only find on the streaming platform. When it comes to binge-able content, you’ll have access to ABC series like Grey’s Anatomy, long-running shows like Law & Order, and reality TV shows like Love Island. When it comes to movies you can stream on Hulu, you’ll have access to Oscar-nominated films like Spencer, Nightmare Alley, and classics like Pretty Woman. And we can’t forget those Hulu originals. Enjoy acclaimed series like Only Murders in the Building, limited series like The Dropout, and book-to-screen adaptations such as Conversations with Friends. There’s something for everyone on Hulu, so you won’t want to miss out on this exclusive offer.

All right, now that we’ve teased why this deal is just too good to pass up, here are a few more details you should know about the offer. Following the 3-month, $1 per month deal, new subscribers will pay just $6.99 per month for Hulu’s ad-supported plan. This deal is perfect for new subscribers. The exclusive offer can also apply to eligible subscribers, meaning those who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month. Hulu also offers other options for streaming, including a 30-day free trial of Hulu (no-ads plan), and Hulu+ Live TV for $69.99 per month. All told, though, we’d say this $1 per month for the first 3-months of Hulu’s ad-supported plan is too good a deal to miss. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up and get streaming today!

