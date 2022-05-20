Kate Middleton Stunned in an Off-The-Shoulder Gown at the Top Gun: Maverick Premiere Alongside Tom Cruise

We’ve known for years that the British royal family often rubs shoulders with the likes of Hollywood’s biggest stars at premieres, award shows, and more. But last night, it was the Cambridges who were treated to the glitz and glamour of the spotlight as they attended the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Although there were a number of stars on the red carpet, all eyes were on Kate Middleton, who looked positively stunning in photos captured at the event.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely flawless as she and husband Prince William hit the red carpet hand-in-hand. Kate fashioned a stunning Roland Mouret gown, which featured a sleek silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline in black and white. Ever the fashionista, Kate accessorized her look with drop earrings featuring glittering stars. Speaking of stars, there was one Hollywood actor who joined the royal couple for the evening’s festivities — and even offered Kate a helping hand up the stairs!

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Film premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on May 19, 2022 MEGA.

That’s right, Tom Cruise chivalrously offered the Duchess of Cambridge his hand when he joined Kate and William at the premiere. Now, we should say both Tom and William looked quite dapper in their tuxes. But it was Kate who really stole the show at the London premiere. The couple’s latest premiere, however, isn’t anything new for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Tom Cruise at the Royal Film premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on May 19, 2022 MEGA.

In fact, William and Kate have made a few appearances with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from time to time. Within the last year, the royal couple also attended the premiere of No Time to Die, featuring Daniel Craig’s final stint as James Bond. At that premiere, the royal couple was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. But last night was all about William and Kate, and the Duchess of Cambridge totally held her own on the red carpet and looked as stunning as ever.

