Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey Spill The Office Secrets & More in Their New Book — Now 30% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You have your office BFFs, and then you have your The Office BFFs. We’ve long been fans of the NBC hit comedy series that spanned nine seasons. For years, we checked in on the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company every week to see what the cast of characters got up to next. But now, longtime fans are getting a real treat: a peek at how the paper was really made. The Office alums and real-life BFFs, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have a new book out that gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series from two office ladies who were there — and it’s currently 30 percent off on Amazon.

When you think back to the beginning of the show, Pam Beesly (Fischer) and Angela Martin (Kinsey) never seemed like two characters who’d become fast friends. And yet, that’s just what happened to Kinsey and Fischer in their first days of filming. Since the series’ finale in 2013, Fischer and Kinsey have kept The Office fanbase alive, most recently with their Office Ladies podcast, which debuted in 2019. Now, the two actresses are making their paper company proud with their book The Office BFFs: Tales of the The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There.

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

'The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There' by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey $19.59 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

In the book, Fischer and Kinsey take you beyond their podcast convos, fan-favorite guests, former co-stars, and more to give readers a new take on the making of the beloved comedy series. Both Fischer and Kinsey go way back to their early days on set — and a first season when the show was struggling to find its footing — to their time becoming moms on the show, and more.

You won’t find another decisive take on The Office quite like this. Honestly, we think this book deserves a Dundee award it’s that good. But what’s (somehow) even better? The price! You can get your copy of The Office BFFs: Tales of the The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There for less than $20 on Amazon right now. So, whether you’re picking up this book for yourself, or the wannabe Dunder Mifflin employee in your life, The Office BFFs is a must-read for any and every fan of The Office.

Before you go, click here to see the most shocking celebrity tell-alls of all time.

