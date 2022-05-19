Gisele Bündchen Reveals Key Difference Between Herself & Tom Brady: ‘Not a Person Who Dives Deep’

Tom Brady is a boss on the football field as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but when it comes to his home life, he leaves the decision-making to wife Gisele Bündchen. She reveals how their personality differences play a key part in making their marriage work.

As CEO of their family empire with three kids, the supermodel explained to British Vogue that Brady’s “focus is on his career” while she keeps their home life running smoothly. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family,” Bündchen shared. “He trusts my decisions.” It’s why he often talks about conferring with his wife and children about returning to the football field — it’s a move that affects everyone in the household.

In her 'Vogue' profile, Gisele Bündchen reveals how her health wasn't always her main priority during the early days of her career –– “I was starting my day with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes." https://t.co/aMgrZTHrXg — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 19, 2022

With Brady back in training for one more season (or until he wins another Super Bowl), the 41-year-old model revealed that she was the one who changed the athlete’s view on nutrition. She went through her own health journey in her 20s, so she brought her husband along for the ride — and for good reason. “Tom only ate nuts and grapes when I met him. It was crazy,” she admitted. “He’s not a person who dives deep, who researches. I’m very much like that.” The NFL star’s diet is now legendary because it has helped him stay in peak condition, and he has Bündchen to thank for that.

So, the next time a sports fan makes a sexist remark about Brady’s wife having too much say in his career — remember who helped get him there: Gisele Bündchen.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Tom Brady and his kids on the football field.