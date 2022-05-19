Eva Longoria Steals the Show in Form-Fitting Mirrorball Gown at Cannes Film Festival Premiere

With the Cannes Film Festival on full blast this year after the last two years of the pandemic, red carpet fashion has also been dialed up a notch. Eva Longoria made sure to make her presence known as the L’Oréal Paris International Spokesperson at the Top Gun: Maverick special screening on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actress wore a stunning silver gown that echoed the designs of a mirrored disco ball — when Studio 54 meets the red carpet. The Cristina Ottaviano dress hugged her curves and showed off her toned arms as the straps cascaded down her shoulders. When she turned around, the slit in the back not only made it easy for her to walk up the Cannes grand staircase but also revealed her sky-high strappy sandals with a platform base.

Eva Longoria KCS Presse/MEGA.

She’s come a long way from the first Cannes Film Festival she attended 17 years ago. She was riding high off TV fame as one of the stars of Desperate Housewives, but nobody warned her what a fashion event the French red carpet was. “I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right,” Longoria reminisced to People about the gold dress she bought on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. “Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress.”

Eva Longoria at Cannes Film Festival in 2005. AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau.

Longoria is in couture now, but that beautiful dress she made her Cannes debut served her well and taught her a valuable lesson in the process. “It’s not the dress, it’s the woman who wears the dress,” she summed up. We love a woman who is comfortable in her own skin.

