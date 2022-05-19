Was Tristan Thompson’s LA Home Sale Motivated by New Child Support Bills?

Tristan Thompson is leaving Los Angeles now that he has a new contract with the Chicago Bulls, but other aspects of his personal life might be playing into his decision to sell his Encino mansion. Even though he has a team to play with for next season, it’s only a one-year, $1 million contract — a substantial pay cut from his peak career years — which makes his mortgage a hefty monthly fee when he also has child support to worry about.

With the recent news that he fathered a third child, son Theo, five months, with Maralee Nichols, in addition to his daughter, True, 4, with Khloé Kardashian, and son Prince, 5, from his relationship with Jordan Craig, he has a lot of bills to pay. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, his current child support payments for Prince are a whopping $40,000 a month after Craig went to court to make sure her son’s lifestyle was as comfortable as his half-sister’s elite Hidden Hills life. Now, add in a third child and Thompson might need cash in the bank.

After two years on the market, he was finally able to sell his Encino home for $7.825 million, which went for under the listing price. In this hot real estate moment, Thompson must have been a motivated seller when most homes in the LA area are still going for over the asking price with major bidding wars happening between aggressive buyers. It makes his financial situation appear to be dire and makes us wonder if he has been living beyond his means.

We know it’s not easy to keep up with the Kardashians, who live a privileged, and extremely lavish, lifestyle, but he made his choices — and these are the consequences. Khloé will always make sure that True is provided for since she has the financial means to give her everything she needs, but Nichols’ rep told Page Six in February that the athlete had “not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.” That’s why his Encino home sale might indicate that Thompson has some financial worries ahead.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.