Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Been Filming a Show About Their Lives For Netflix

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since moving to the states in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have slowly, but surely, been expanding their own empire outside of the royal family. The couple has their Archewell foundation, and Meghan’s Archetypes podcast will finally debut this summer. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have another venture on the horizon — an upcoming Netflix show.

According to a new report from Page Six, the couple has been working on a documentary series for the streamer that will feature an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” program, a source shared with the outlet. As for when audiences will have the chance to see the final product, the timeline is still in discussion. “The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air,” a producer told Page Six.

Prince Harry's latest cause aims to fiercely protect his children and the next generation from online dangers. https://t.co/ato6E2rUeX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 17, 2022

Those who follow the royal family closely will recall that when Harry and Meghan made the move state-side, they struck a major deal with Netflix. Sadly, Meghan’s animated series Pearl was scrapped by the streamer, but it seems there’s still a future for collaborations between the couple and Netflix — and this report is just the latest evidence. Indeed, there have been signs that the couple has been followed by cameras throughout some of their recent trips.

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the Invictus Games, a camera crew was spotted filming the couple, which we already knew was likely apart of their Netflix partnership. According to Page Six, cameras were also with Meghan and Harry during their September 2021 trip to NYC and have been with them at their home in Montecito.

In terms of partnering with and creating streaming content, Harry previously collaborated with Oprah on The Me You Can’t See, a series chronicling individual stories of mental health struggles across the globe on Apple TV+. So, this wouldn’t be the first time Meghan and Harry are putting themselves out there with a streaming platform, but it may in fact be their most public. Regardless we’re anxious to learn more about what the series will look like moving forward.

