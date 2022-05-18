Gisele Bündchen Opens Up About Her Very Different Lifestyle in Her Early Days of Modeling

In her photoshoots and social media profiles, Gisele Bündchen always looks like a walking advertisement for a healthy lifestyle. She’s often talking about preparing better-for-you meals or participating in an outdoor activity with her children, but life wasn’t always like that for her, particularly in the early days of her modeling career.

She opened up in a new interview with British Vogue about how appearances can be deceiving. “From the outside, it looked like I had everything, and I was just 22 years old,” she revealed. “On the inside, I felt as if I’d hit rock bottom.” Her ongoing panic attacks and anxiety weren’t helped by the fact that she was guzzling “a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream” each morning followed by “three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night.” Bündchen added, “Imagine what that was doing to my mind…”

The 41-year-old model went down the naturopath route and eliminated it all from her diet: grains, dairy, caffeine, sugar, alcohol, and cigarettes. It’s not a plan that everyone would want to do (we need a cupcake every once in a while), but it’s something that worked well for her — and she started to feel better. Prioritizing her health became an important part of feeling great in her 40s, too. “I think I feel better in my forties than I did in my twenties and not just physically, because we’re all told that life is over at 40 and I feel like I’m just beginning,” she explained.

With her physical health and her mental well-being in check, she can look back on her Starbucks-fueled days as a distant memory. Bündchen prefers to take a proactive approach to her lifestyle because it not only gives her a strong body, but also a strong mind.

