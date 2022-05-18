Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Poked Fun at Fiancé Peter Neal’s Younger Age on Instagram

Naomi Biden celebrated her fiancé Peter Neal’s law school graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, but she did so in a cheeky way. Poking fun at their three-year age difference (yes, she’s the older woman), she made reference to the 1967 film, The Graduate, starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft.

The cute snapshot shows the 27-year-old lawyer looking directly at the camera with a mischievous smile. Neal, 24, is dressed in his cap and gown looking on in profile. She captioned the photo, “Was going to make a joke about The Graduate but @peterneal was too young to get it.” For anyone else too young to get the reference, the movie’s plot follows a college graduate who is seduced by his mother’s friend, Mrs. Robinson but he finds himself falling in love with the older woman’s daughter instead.

The real-life age difference doesn’t bother the couple one bit. They got engaged in September 2021 and are set to have their wedding reception at the White House in November, thanks to grandpa President Joe Biden and grandma First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. It’s nice to have family connections when looking for a venue. She shared the news with her Twitter followers in April. Peter and i are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” she tweeted. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

As the oldest daughter of the President’s son Hunter Biden, Naomi has been making the rounds in the Washington, D.C. social scene with Neal — from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to family nights in the private quarters at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW. The duo are planting the seeds to become a D.C. power couple, especially with that White House wedding on the way.

