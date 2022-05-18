Has Ben Affleck Replaced Alex Rodriguez in Jennifer Lopez’s Documentary Halftime?

Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix film, Halftime, isn’t being released until Tuesday, June 14, but the trailer is giving fans a pretty big clue as to who won’t be featured: Alex Rodriguez. While the documentary gives viewers a look behind the scenes of her powerhouse preparations for the Super Bowl halftime show, when she was engaged to the former baseball player, it’s current fiancé Ben Affleck who is seen in the newly released clip.

The trailer focuses on her life in the spotlight, and even former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs is seen in old paparazzi footage. Then Affleck comes in with commentary. “And I said to her once, ‘doesn’t this bother you?’ And she said, ‘I expected this,’” the actor recalls a past conversation about living a life constantly in the spotlight. Rodriguez is nowhere to be seen (so far), but it makes us curious as to whether he will have any presence in her documentary.

Rodriguez was definitely present at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida when she performed at the February 2020 Super Bowl. He posted a video running across the field with cheering fans after she and Shakira nailed their set. “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun,” he captioned the clip. “I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️” Things started to go south in their relationship as the pandemic carried on, postponing their much-hyped wedding, and the duo sharing that they had been in therapy. It wouldn’t be long before cheating allegations were lodged against Rodriguez by Southern Charm cast members, who believed he was involved in an emotional affair with Madison LeCroy.

That’s when Affleck came swooping in to save the day and resurrect Bennifer — a couple the paparazzi thought they had left behind as a relic of 2004. Instead, they are just as relevant in 2022, which J.Lo is savvy enough to know that having her future husband featured front and center is buzz-worthy. Sorry, A-Rod, it looks like your footage is on the cutting-room floor.

